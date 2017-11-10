Onigbinde Laments Super Eagles Point Deduction, Blames NFF

Tuesday’s

Former FIFA and CAF instructor Adegboye Onigbinde has describedpunishment of the Super Eagles by the world football governing body as unfortunate.

On Tuesday, while giving report on the latest disciplinary actions taken by its Disciplinary Committee, FIFA announced on their official website that they had awarded three points and three goals to Algeria in their final Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria which ended 1-1 in Constantine on November 10, 2017.

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi played the match, failing to serve the automatic one-match suspension imposed on him as a result of receiving a caution in two separate matches of the same competition.

Aside from awarding Algeria three points and three goals, which however did not affect the final Group B standing, FIFA also fined the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 6,000 Swiss francs (approximately N2,175,660.00).

Reacting to the sanction, Onigbinde who led the Super Eagles to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan, placed all the blame on the NFF.

“That’s unfortunate, and as I keep saying, our problem is administrative and not technical,” Onigbinde lamented to Completesportsnigeria. com.

“In cases like this, it will be unfortunate to just let it pass without action taken against those at fault.

“It is not good for the image of Nigeria. Didn’t the authorities know that the player in question had a yellow card? That was what I was saying about administration.

“Like I said, it is unfortunate and doesn’t tell a good story about our image.”

Meanwhile, NFF President Amaju Pinnick has reacted to the recent sanction by FIFA and has promised that those responsible will be dealt with.

Meta description

Adegboye Onigbinde says FIFA’s sanction on Nigeria was unfortunate and that the NFF must be held responsible.