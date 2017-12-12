Moses Stars As Chelsea Win, Success Benched In Watford Defeat, Burnley Go Fourth

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea returned to winning ways after their defeat to West Ham as they ran out 3-1 winners against newly promoted Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was back in the Chelsea starting 11 after coming off the bench in the 1-0 away loss to West Ham last weekend.

Chelsea took the lead in the 23rd minute after Tiemoue Bakayoko raced onto Willian’s pass.

In the 43rd minute Chelsea doubled their lead through Willian who headed in Marcos Alonso’s fine cross.

Pedro Rodriguez made it 3-0 to Chelsea on 50 minutes when he steered his effort into the top corner.

And in what was the last kick Huddersfield got a consolation goal on 92 minutes as Laurent Depoitre headed in a cross.

The win means Chelsea maintain third position and Are temporarily level on the same points, , 35, with Manchester United who will host Bournemouth on Wednesday.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace scored two late goals against 10-man Watford to win 2-1.

Watford took the lead on three minutes through Daryl Janmaat.

Tom Cleverley was sent off for Watford after receiving his second yellow card.

Palace took advantage of the dismissal and drew level on 88 minutes thanks to Bakary Sako.

And in the 92nd minute James McArthur scored the winning goal to give Palace the dramatic comeback win which took them out of the bottom three to 17th on 14 points in the league table.

Nigerian forward Isaac Success once again was an unused substitute for Watford as he is yet to make his first league appearance of the season.

And in the early kick-off at Turf Moor, an 89th minute goal by Ashley Barnes gave Burnley a 1-0 win against Stoke City.

The win took Burnley to fourth on 31 points on the log while Stoke are 15th on 16 points.

