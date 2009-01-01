Rohr To Meet Puel Over Musa‎, Iheanacho’s Limited Game Time At Leicester

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja‎:

Irked by the bench roles some of Super Eagles stars play at their respective clubs in a world cup season, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is set to have talks with various coaches, and Leicester City will be his first port of call, r reports.

A highly placed source at the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja told Completesportsnigeria.com that the Super Eagles coach, aside discussing the Nigerian players’ inactivity or lack of impressive playing time, will also exchange ideas on how best to use the players at both club and country levels.

“Rohr is worried about Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa not seeing action at Leicester City and has been trying to schedule a meeting with

Claude Puel, and coaches of other clubs with Nigerian players. He would also visit Turkey, Belgium and Germany to see other players and their coaches,” the impeccable source told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“He is more concerned about Iheanacho not seeing action ahead of the world cup. Musa plays for the Leicester’s U-23s, and may go on loan to another club in January. Only Wilfred Ndidi plays regularly for Leicester.”

Our source also revealed that Rohr would also visit Carl Ikeme to know his health situation, as well as meeting Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina at their respective clubs.

