Pinnick Vows To Punish NFF Official Responsible For Error Leading To Points Deduction

Pinnick, according to the media statement released by the Communications department of Nigerian Football Federation, said the persons found culpable be dealt with.

“We accept the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to fine the NFF and award the match to Algeria,” Pinnick said in a media statement released by the Nigerian Football Federation’s media department on Tuesday.

“However, this is a grave error and somebody must be punished. We apologise to Nigerians for this and assure that this will not in any way derail or even distract us in our well-laid plan to ensure that the Super Eagles have a great outing in Russia.

“At the same time, I want to assure that persons responsible for this slip would not be given just a slap on the wrist. We are actually looking at a re-organization of the Technical Department. The Technical Committee will henceforth play serious superintending role on all details, no matter how minute, in technical matters.