Pinnick Vows To Punish NFF Official Responsible For Error Leading To Points Deduction

By Johnny Edward:
Nigerian Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has directed that an internal inquiry be instituted to investigate whose neglect of duty led to Nigeria being fined by world football governing body FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match between Algeria and Nigeria on 10 November, 2017 Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Nigeria were fined 6,000 Swiss francs and had the point they got from the match deducted and three points and three goals awarded to Algeria because a suspended Shehu Abdullahi was fielded.
Thankfully, the Super Eagles had already garnered enough points to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup before the error.
Pinnick, according to the media statement released by the Communications department of Nigerian Football Federation, said the persons found culpable be dealt with.
“We accept the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to fine the NFF and award the match to Algeria,” Pinnick said in a media statement released by the Nigerian Football Federation’s media department on Tuesday.
“However, this is a grave error and somebody must be punished. We apologise to Nigerians for this and assure that this will not in any way derail or even distract us in our well-laid plan to ensure that the Super Eagles have a great outing in Russia.
“At the same time, I want to assure that persons responsible for this slip would not be given just a slap on the wrist. We are actually looking at a re-organization of the Technical Department. The Technical Committee will henceforth play serious superintending role on all details, no matter how minute, in technical matters.
“It is important that all committees and departments at the NFF should move at the same pace as the Executive Committee.”
