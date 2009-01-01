Ambrose Earns Praise, Makes Official Scottish League Team Of The Week


By James Agberebi:
Hibernian’s Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has been included in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Team of the Week.His inclusion was confirmed on the SPFL official website on Tuesday.

His selection was as a result of his impressive performance against his former club Celtic where he scored as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in a league clash on Sunday.

It was his first goal in all competitions for Hibernian this season.

According to the SPFL, the Team of the Week which is in a 3-4-3 formation, places Ambrose on the right side of a three-man back line.

Commenting on Ambrose’s performance, SPFL wrote: “Four goals and plenty of thrills at Easter Road as Hibs and Celtic indulged in another titanic battle. While showing his usual confidence in possession, Ambrose also impressed in his defensive duties as Hibs fought valiantly against the might of Brendan Rodgers’ side. Then there was the centre-back’s goal, which got Hibs back into the match at 2-1.”

Ambrose completed a move from Celtic to Hibs last summer after an initial loan deal in February, 2017.

He is the only Hibernian player in the Team of the Week.

SPFL Team of the Week:

GoalKeeper

Joe Lewis (Aberdeen)

Defenders

Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock)
Steven Anderson (St Johnstone)
Efe Ambrose (Hibs)

Midfielders

Billy King (Dundee United)
Prince Buaben (Hearts)
Steve Hetherington (Alloa Athletic)
Scott Sinclair (Celtic)

Forwards

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South)
Gary Fraser (Montrose)
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic)

