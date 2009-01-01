Ambrose Earns Praise, Makes Official Scottish League Team Of The Week
His selection was as a result of his impressive performance against his former club Celtic where he scored as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in a league clash on Sunday.
It was his first goal in all competitions for Hibernian this season.
According to the SPFL, the Team of the Week which is in a 3-4-3 formation, places Ambrose on the right side of a three-man back line.
Commenting on Ambrose’s performance, SPFL wrote: “Four goals and plenty of thrills at Easter Road as Hibs and Celtic indulged in another titanic battle. While showing his usual confidence in possession, Ambrose also impressed in his defensive duties as Hibs fought valiantly against the might of Brendan Rodgers’ side. Then there was the centre-back’s goal, which got Hibs back into the match at 2-1.”
Ambrose completed a move from Celtic to Hibs last summer after an initial loan deal in February, 2017.
SPFL Team of the Week:
GoalKeeper
Joe Lewis (Aberdeen)
Defenders
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock)
Steven Anderson (St Johnstone)
Efe Ambrose (Hibs)
Midfielders
Billy King (Dundee United)
Prince Buaben (Hearts)
Steve Hetherington (Alloa Athletic)
Scott Sinclair (Celtic)
Forwards
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South)
Gary Fraser (Montrose)
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic)
