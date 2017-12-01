BREAKING: Doug Jones Defeats Trumps, ‘Roy Moore’ In Alabama Senatorial Election

The Democratic candidate, Doug Jones has defeated Mr. Roy Moor, President Donald Trump’s candidate, in Alabama senatorial election concluded today.

Recall that the United States President, in one of his latest tweet had campaigned for the victory of Roy Moor. However, in the stated tweet Trump criticized Doug Jones, gave him bad names thus to fail but he didn’t. And just like Trump rightly said that the people of Alabama would do the right thing was believed according to reports to have been done by them.

Read Trumps campaign words via his tweeter handle “The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE!”

As development unfolds, the United States president, Donald Trump has via his tweeter handle congratulated Doug Jones for his victory in the election and assured Republicans that they would have another shot at that seat in a short period of time.

Read his tweet ” Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

Moreover, Doug Jones since 1990’s on Tuesday night became the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama.

According to Doug Jones, “I think I have been waiting all my life and now I don’t know what the hell to say,” Jones said Tuesday night.

“I am truly overwhelmed,” he added. “We have shown, not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified.”

“This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign — this campaign has been about the rule of law,” he said.

“This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life”, he said.

Moore, however, has refused to concede. “It’s not over and it’s going to take some time,” Moore told supporters in Montgomery after Jones declared.