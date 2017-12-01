BREAKING: Doug Jones Defeats Trumps, ‘Roy Moore’ In Alabama Senatorial Election
- 2 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Democratic candidate, Doug Jones has defeated Mr. Roy Moor, President Donald Trump’s candidate, in Alabama senatorial election concluded today.
Recall that the United States President, in one of his latest tweet had campaigned for the victory of Roy Moor. However, in the stated tweet Trump criticized Doug Jones, gave him bad names thus to fail but he didn’t. And just like Trump rightly said that the people of Alabama would do the right thing was believed according to reports to have been done by them.
Read Trumps campaign words via his tweeter handle “The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE!”
As development unfolds, the United States president, Donald Trump has via his tweeter handle congratulated Doug Jones for his victory in the election and assured Republicans that they would have another shot at that seat in a short period of time.
Read his tweet ” Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”
Moreover, Doug Jones since 1990’s on Tuesday night became the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama.
According to Doug Jones, “I think I have been waiting all my life and now I don’t know what the hell to say,” Jones said Tuesday night.
“I am truly overwhelmed,” he added. “We have shown, not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified.”
“This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign — this campaign has been about the rule of law,” he said.
“This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life”, he said.
Moore, however, has refused to concede. “It’s not over and it’s going to take some time,” Moore told supporters in Montgomery after Jones declared.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court
- 4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season
- #EndSars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana
- Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)
- Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch
- Meet Pretty Lady Who's A Barber At A Saloon In Lagos
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Those pictures from Libya
- Father impregnates daughter
- MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance
- Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi
- NYSC Members Involved In Accident; 2 Dead, 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord
- Meet Beautiful Lady, Juliana, Who's A Mechanic In Lagos
- Tinubu Replies Okorocha: "APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP"
- Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University
- FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos)
- Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal
- Clattenburg: Gabriel Jesus could face ban for dive in Manchester derby
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- Lagos earmarks 67% of 2018 budget to capital expenditures
- Mohammed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year award
- Zidane: Madrid must focus in club world cup
- Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
- Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 In Lagos
- Obasanjo In Calabar For Commissioning of Skyrun Factory
- PHOTOS: Petrolex Mega Oil City In Ogun State
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- 14yrs Old Girl Assumes Office As Governor of Abia State
- AMCON discredits media stories on Grant Properties Limited
- Entertainment 2017: Month by month epilogue
- SEC pledges commitment to Industrial Harmony
- Chelsea set to face Barcelona after Champions League last 16 draw
- Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record
- Gareth Bale agrees terms over a possible Madrid exit
- Champions league stats between Chelsea and Barcelona that will annoy Lionel Messi
- Accord traditional rulers constitutional regards – Lagos lawmaker
- Okorocha Says 89 Percent of Nigerians Are Unhappy
- SOAR TO SUCCESS with Pastor Olu Famous
- Atiku warns Secondus, others