CharlyBoy blasts Nigerian youths, says Buhari, Atiku unfit to lead [VIDEO]

Popular musician-turned-activist, Chukwuemeka Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has blasted Nigerian youths for contributing to the many problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The convener of OurMumuDonDo movement questioned why Nigerians, especially the youths were queuing behind presidential candidates like Buhari and Atiku when they are intelligent and educated persons like Akinwumi Adesina, Donald Duke, Chukwuma Soludo in the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the maverick singer said “Our Mumu no get part two.

“How can a country that have intelligent people like Akinwumi ADesina, Mohammed Bankidi,Aliko Dangote, Tony elemelu, Donald Duke, Chukwuma Soludo< Okonji Iweala

“With the numbers of Nigerians that have brains, intelligent and smart Nigerians across the globe, all political equations have to offer us is Buhari and Atiku

“Abi we should add Wike and his fans ‘kidnappers’ to the list

“Are you people crazy or I’m the crazy one?

“Yeye useless youths dulling, busy and analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea matches..Tufiakwa!

WATCH VIDEO BELOW.


About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
