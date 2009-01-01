How Nigerian banks aid money laundering – Nuhu Ribadu
- 2 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has said several money laundering frauds happen in Nigeria with the active connivance of banks and their workers.
Ribadu stated this in his keynote address at a book launch in Abuja entitled ‘Improving Anti-Money Laundering Compliance: Self-protecting Theory and Money Laundering Reporting Officers’.
The book was authored by Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello.
“Our banking system is prone to abuse by corrupt elements. As investigations reveal every now and then, almost no case of corruption occurs without the involvement of banks and bankers,” he said.
Ribadu posited that the development is not because the country is lacking in laws and regulations, but because Nigeria is lacking in issues with compliance and enforcement.
He said: “We have them in abundance. Even the EFCC Act, for example, amply tackles these issues, we also have the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, the CBN AML/CFT Regulation, 2009 (as amended), among others.
“As is often said, Nigeria is not lacking in laws but the issue is with the compliance and enforcement. It is the same with AML issues. Despite the best efforts of the anticorruption agencies, some audacious and unpatriotic elements still find room to abuse the system, despite the possible consequence”.
He advised banks to identify the risk of money laundering in relation to products, services and customers and assess such risks at every stage, adding that such risks should also be managed whether high, medium or low- risk profiling through reporting, due diligence and monitoring.
Ribadu urged the Board and management of banks to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and regulators, not only by the word of mouth but in letter and spirit.
Earlier, chairman of the occasion and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who bought copies of the books for banks and universities in Nigeria, said trends in the flow of illicit financial transactions need to be curtailed, adding that dirty money flows are proceeds of corruption and crime which must be combated.
He said as for the banks of which he superintends, there have been great efforts to support anti-money laundering policies and actions and the development will continue to tackle the menace.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court
- 4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season
- #EndSars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana
- Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)
- Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch
- Meet Pretty Lady Who's A Barber At A Saloon In Lagos
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Those pictures from Libya
- Father impregnates daughter
- MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance
- Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi
- NYSC Members Involved In Accident; 2 Dead, 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord
- Meet Beautiful Lady, Juliana, Who's A Mechanic In Lagos
- Tinubu Replies Okorocha: "APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP"
- Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University
- FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos)
- Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal
- Clattenburg: Gabriel Jesus could face ban for dive in Manchester derby
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- Lagos earmarks 67% of 2018 budget to capital expenditures
- Mohammed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year award
- Zidane: Madrid must focus in club world cup
- Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
- Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 In Lagos
- Obasanjo In Calabar For Commissioning of Skyrun Factory
- PHOTOS: Petrolex Mega Oil City In Ogun State
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- 14yrs Old Girl Assumes Office As Governor of Abia State
- AMCON discredits media stories on Grant Properties Limited
- Entertainment 2017: Month by month epilogue
- SEC pledges commitment to Industrial Harmony
- Chelsea set to face Barcelona after Champions League last 16 draw
- Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record
- Gareth Bale agrees terms over a possible Madrid exit
- Champions league stats between Chelsea and Barcelona that will annoy Lionel Messi
- Accord traditional rulers constitutional regards – Lagos lawmaker
- Okorocha Says 89 Percent of Nigerians Are Unhappy
- SOAR TO SUCCESS with Pastor Olu Famous
- Atiku warns Secondus, others