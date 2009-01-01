Premier League: Why Chelsea cannot win title ahead of Manchester City – Conte
- 2 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has again insisted that his side cannot overhaul Manchester City and win the Premier League title this season.
Speaking after their 3-1 win at Huddersfield on Tuesday night, Conte offered no apologies for writing off their chances.
The reigning champions remain 11 points adrift of unbeaten City, who are due to play on Wednesday and the gap could become 14 points after only 17 fixtures.
“I think when you tell the truth, this is the truth,” Conte told reporters.
“Now we have 14 points less than Manchester City. They have won 15 games and drew one. Instead in 17 games we lost four games.
“When you have a competitor like Manchester City that every game they are winning it is very difficult to think you can fight for the title. Because, ‘you are negative, positive, you think negative’, it’s bull****, bull****.
“You must be realistic, we must be realistic. I would rather tell the truth, than a good lie. I am this way. Sometimes I can be too honest, but I like to speak very honest with my players with our fans also.
“It doesn’t mean that we don’t try to catch them. But we have to hope we have a big, big slip and then for us to win every game in this league. This league is very difficult and every game you have to put 120 per cent of yourself, otherwise you risk to lose or draw and to drop points.”
