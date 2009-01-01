Why Neymar will miss PSG’s game against Strasbourg

Neymar will not feature for Paris Saint-Germain, when they begin their Coupe de la Ligue title defence away at Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has been left out of the 18-man squad for the clash, after he travelled to his homeland since last weekend because of a “family issue”.

Manager Unai Emery confirmed on Monday, that Neymar might not be back in time for the trip to Stade de la Meinau.

“He called me on Saturday morning to tell me that he has some family issues going on,” the Spaniard told journalists at Camp des loges.

“He asked for permission to go to Brazil. It was important to him.

“We spoke with Antero [Henrique], who authorised it. I hope that he stays for three or four days, but the most important thing is that the problem be resolved. We will wait. I do not know whether he will be back in time [to face Strasbourg].”

Emery will also be without captain Thiago Silva, midfielder Adrien Rabiot and left-back Layvin Kurzawa who are all out injured.