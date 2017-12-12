Onigbinde blasts NFF over FIFA’s decision to award Super Eagles’ match to Algeria

Former FIFA and CAF instructor, Adegboye Onigbinde, has lashed out at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), after FIFA fined the federation for fielding Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria, after he was suspended for a match earlier.

FIFA also awarded a 3- victory to Algeria, which however did not affect the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Onigbinde described the sanction as unfortunate and admitted that it puts the country in a bad light.

“That’s unfortunate, and as I keep saying, our problem is administrative and not technical,” Onigbinde told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“In cases like this, it will be unfortunate to just let it pass without action taken against those at fault.

“It is not good for the image of Nigeria. Didn’t the authorities know that the player in question had a yellow card? That was what I was saying about administration.

“Like I said, it is unfortunate and doesn’t tell a good story about our image.”

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, has already promised that those responsible will suffer consequences .