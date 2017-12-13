Woman Who Attempted To Sell Her One-month-old Twins For N350,000 Arraigned In Court
- 2 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Woman%20Who%20Attempted%20To%20Sell%20Her%20One-month-old%20Twins%20For%20N350%2C000%20Arraigned%20In%20Court&s=100&p[url]=http%3A%2F%2Fedujandon.com%2F2017%2F12%2Fwoman-who-attempted-to-sell-her-one-month-old-twins-for-n350000-arraigned-in-court.html%2F&p[images][0]=https%3A%2F%2Fi2.wp.com%2Fedujandon.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2017%2F12%2Fscreenshot-punchng.com-2017-12-13-06-34-04-430-1.png%3Ffit%3D813%252C403&p[title]=Woman%20Who%20Attempted%20To%20Sell%20Her%20One-month-old%20Twins%20For%20N350%2C000%20Arraigned%20In%20Court”>
A 30-year-old woman, Salima Lawal, who was arraigned for allegedly attempting to sell her one-month-old twins for N350,000, has been remanded in the prison custody.
The remand order was made on Tuesday by a Katsina State Senior Magistrates’ Court, Punch learnt.
Lawal, who hails Marabar Kankara town in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, had been arraigned on Monday by the police.
The charges against her border on buying and selling of minors, an offence the police said was contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.
At the Tuesday’s proceedings, the presiding senior magistrate, Nuradeen El-Laden, however, drew the prosecutor’s attention to some flaws in the First Information Report filed by the police in the case.
The prosecutor, ASP Ashimu Musa, told the magistrate that investigation had yet to be concluded in the case.
He said the outcome of investigation would determine the final charges that the police would file against the suspect.
Musa pleaded for an adjournment to enable the police to complete their investigation.
He also pleaded with the court to take judicial notice of Lawal’s condition as a nursing mother.
The magistrate, El-Laden, adjourned the case till December 20, 2017, and directed that Lawal should be remanded in the prison custody.
The police had arrested Lawal for allegedly attempting to sell her one-month-old female twins to “a good Samaritan” at Ruwan Godiya village in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state on December 2.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court
- 4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season
- #EndSars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana
- Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)
- Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch
- Meet Pretty Lady Who's A Barber At A Saloon In Lagos
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Those pictures from Libya
- Father impregnates daughter
- MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance
- Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi
- NYSC Members Involved In Accident; 2 Dead, 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord
- Meet Beautiful Lady, Juliana, Who's A Mechanic In Lagos
- Tinubu Replies Okorocha: "APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP"
- Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University
- FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos)
- Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal
- Clattenburg: Gabriel Jesus could face ban for dive in Manchester derby
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- Lagos earmarks 67% of 2018 budget to capital expenditures
- Mohammed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year award
- Zidane: Madrid must focus in club world cup
- Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
- Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 In Lagos
- Obasanjo In Calabar For Commissioning of Skyrun Factory
- PHOTOS: Petrolex Mega Oil City In Ogun State
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- 14yrs Old Girl Assumes Office As Governor of Abia State
- AMCON discredits media stories on Grant Properties Limited
- Entertainment 2017: Month by month epilogue
- SEC pledges commitment to Industrial Harmony
- Chelsea set to face Barcelona after Champions League last 16 draw
- Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record
- Gareth Bale agrees terms over a possible Madrid exit
- Champions league stats between Chelsea and Barcelona that will annoy Lionel Messi
- Accord traditional rulers constitutional regards – Lagos lawmaker
- Okorocha Says 89 Percent of Nigerians Are Unhappy
- SOAR TO SUCCESS with Pastor Olu Famous
- Atiku warns Secondus, others