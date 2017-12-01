Mrs Ambode makes case for less-privileged children

Wife of Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, has harped on the need for Nigerians to show care, love and share goodwill with special children beyond the Yuletide season, even as she disclosed that the Lagos State Government was committed to providing facilities for children, including special children because of their peculiarities.

Bolanle Ambode

Mrs. Ambode explained that the essence of the Yuletide was “to show care, share love and put smiles on people’s faces, especially the less-privileged ones. This is exactly what we’re doing here for these children,” she stated, adding that “activities like this help them develop in the right way and keep them happy to explore their potential.”

She stated this in her remarks as special guest of honour at the 17th edition of the annual Development Africa-organised Christmas party hosted for special children drawn from different orphanages and care homes in Lagos State.

Mrs. Ambode, who was represented at the event by Mrs. Mosunmola Olulade at the event which also had in attendance, Senior National Partner, Mr. Kunle Elebute; Director, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Laide Latinwo; Business Development Executive, Dredging International, Titilola Adesuyi, among other dignitaries.

Earlier in his address, Country Director of DA, Mr. Joshua Kempeneer, explained that the party, supported by KPMG Professional Services and Dredging International Services Nig. Ltd., and Lagos State Government, was in line with the spirit of Christmas, which is about giving and showing love, especially to the less-privileged members of the society.

He added that the key areas of interventions that DA focus on is support for the less-privileged children and orphanages because many of them lack social activities, parental care and are deprived of opportunities that the party offers.

He also commended Mrs Ambode for her continued support of the project by rallying all the homes and orphanages in the state for the party, which held at Fantasyland, Ikoyi.