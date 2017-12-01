January 13, payback time for Victor Umeh — APGA Forum

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe on Monday called on Anambra electorate to drum support for the APGA candidate in the forthcoming Anambra Central Senatorial election, Chief, Sir. Victor Umeh, noting that Umeh has contributed immensely to the success of APGA and development of Anambra state in general via his witty and knowledgeable contributions to the state.

Victor Umeh

He stated that it was time for Anambrarians to pay him back and compensate him for his good work and contributions to the state’s growth.

“Ibobo Aguleri as he is fondly called has paid his dues and has contributed immeasurably to the success of APGA administration in Anambra state, thus, it’s time to pay him back for his commendable efforts in ensuring that Anambra state did not fall into the hands of treasury looters”, he said.

In a release issued to newsmen on Monday morning, Obigwe described Victor Umeh as an ordained candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat.

His words, “the reason Umeh was able to surmount all the man-made obstacles that was aimed at preventing him from occupying his heavenly ordained Senatorial seat was because of the fact that God was with him, thus this saying ‘one with God is with the majority.’

He also said that Victor Umeh will make the people of Anambra State and Igbo proud when he gets to the Senate because of his known track record of fighting injustice and oppression.