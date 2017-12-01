Nurse becomes Monarch-elect in Enugu community

By Chinenyeh Ozor

History was made at Ozalla Edem Ani community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as a successful male registered nurse, Chief Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu based in Texas, United States of America, becomes monarch-elect of the community.

•Monarch-elect, Chief Asadu Samuel (Okenwa Ogadagidi) of Ozalla Edem Ani community

It was gathered that the elevation of the enterprising young man to the coveted monarch stool of the ancient community was based on benevolence and philanthropic gesture to the entire community and beyond as his kind gestures were unlimited in all the communities of Edem Ani ancient kingdom.

Recently, Chief Asadu (Okenwa Ogadagidi) donated 10 desktops and laptop computers each to all the public schools in the community – both primary and post-primary schools to encourage education and position the community in the global competitive world of e-learning.

During the commissioning of a guest house at the Energy Centre, University of Nigeria, Nsukka built by the mogul, Chief Asadu said he was elated and humbled by his community’s gesture – giving him the revered stool without contest.

Speaking with South-East Voice, Chief Asadu said that his dream has been to touch the lives of youths, empower people to have a means of livelihood rather than roaming the streets in search of non-existent jobs in the country.

He said he gave out about N5m to empower youths of Ozalla Edem Ani community at the sum of N100,000 per person to invest in a trade, agriculture among others, adding that the cash would recycle among the youths on annual basis.

The monarch-elect explained that he would make impact in the people’s lives in the areas of education, agriculture, health among others, pointing out that he floated Ogadagidi Global Empowerment Education Foundation to train youths to university level to acquire sound and quality education within and outside the country.

He noted that the foundation which will commence in January 2018 will be extended to the 36 states of the federation including Abuja for youths to have access to education both in Nigeria and abroad, nothing that he raised a team that would oversee the foundation.

Asadu, however, said that he doesn’t believe in saving money for tomorrow but giving out to those who do not have and could not afford three square meals a day. He added that he has no bank account but delights in creating enabling environment for youths empowerment.

Chief Asadu said that 10 people have so far benefited from the Foundation’s scholarship scheme in the community, noting that he donated 13 wheelchairs to Enugu State Government on August 17 this year and would like to partner with the state government in any field because of the developmental projects of the incumbent governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He stressed that the governance in the state was exemplary in terms of payment of workers’ salaries, good road network, healthcare system, commerce and industry which endeared him to the hearts of the governed in the state and beyond.

“ I am committed to humanity and that is why youths are foremost in my programmes. I urge other successful Nigerians in diaspora to think home for us to build a virile nation. East or West, home is the best,” he noted.

“As a nurse who practised in this country before moving to Europe, I built health posts in my community and would extend same to other communities in no distant time. I want a peaceful and united community, the world is a global village and my community will key into the global village to remain internationally connected and globally relevant.”

The monarch-elect said that he opened one of the largest poultry farms in the university town of Nsukka which created employment for a good number of people in the area, noting that he has concluded arrangements for food banking industry to lift people from poverty to stand on their own without waiting for government to do everything.

He said he decided to partner with the University of Nigeria,Nsukka by building the guest house because his father worked and retired from the university as a gardener in the 90s, saying that the guest house was in appreciation of where his father sourced money for the family upkeep till retirement.

He called on youths to be good ambassadors, listen to parental guidance to turn around abundant opportunities inherent in obedience and dedication.

Asadu used the opportunity to appeal to Enugu State Government to consider as a matter of urgency and necessity carry out repairs of Edem Ani roads which have worn out due to gully erosions, making most of the roads impassable.