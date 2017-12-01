Estate surveyor boss dies while delivering speech at ICPC

Eniola Akinkoutu, Abuja

The Chairman, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, Mr. Olayinka Sonaike, has died.

Among other responsibilities, ESVABORN is charged with registering persons who are fit and qualify to serve and practice as estate surveyors and valuers; and also regulate the knowledge and the general practice of the profession.

Our correspondent learnt that Sonaike, who was appointed the chairman of the board in March 2017, died while delivering his speech at an event at the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission in Abuja on Tuesday

The deceased was one of the resource persons invited by the ICPC to speak at a one-day colloquium of business management organisations.

It was learnt that the 74-year-old Sonaike was the first guest to arrive at the event which was supposed to have started at 9am but began an hour later.

After the acting Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Bako Abdullahi; the Secretary, Dr. Musa Usman, the Head of Department, Education (ICPC), Mohammed Baba; and the President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Management, Prof. Munzali Jibril, delivered their speeches, the first session ended after which most journalists had left the venue.

It was learnt that around 1pm, when Sonaike was to make his presentation, he picked up the microphone and was still flipping through the pages of his document when he slumped.

One of the participants who spoke to our correspondent said, “Around 1pm, Mr. Sonaike who was made the chairman of the session because he was the first to arrive at the venue, was about to make his presentation when he slumped.

“Of course, we all ran towards him and started pouring water on his face in a bid to revive him but he did not respond.

“The nurses at the ICPC sickbay were immediately alerted and they administered first aid but he was still not responding. He was conveyed unto a vehicle and rushed to the Limi Hospital which is located in the next compound.

“Less than an hour later, the ICPC acting chairman and other senior employees of the commission went to the hospital to see how he was doing but he was certified dead.”

It was learnt that some senior members of ESVARBON had gone to Sonaike’s home to inform his family of his demise.

