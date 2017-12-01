Three die in suicide attack on Borno village
Kayode Idowu, Maiduguri
A suicide attack on an internally displaced persons camp in Pulka village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, has left three persons dead and seven injured.
An aid worker, Bukar Amin, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said, “A suicide bomber came to the entrance to Camp 4 around 11am on Monday morning and detonated the explosives strapped to her body and at the last count, we have three dead and seven injured persons.”
Another source, Bunu Bukar, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, confirmed the attack, saying, “Yes, there was a suicide attack on a camp in Pulka on Monday, three persons died and seven other persons were injured.”
Bukar, who is the Secretary of the Hunters Association in Borno State, added, “Our fear is that, the insurgents would want to use the festive periods to create problems in order to seek relevance; therefore, people should be extra careful and support security personnel with information at all times.”
A military officer, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the clusters of camps in Pulka and Gwoza had created a new security challenge.
He said, “We have clusters of camps spread across Pulka town and this is due largely to the growing population of IDPs, especially those recently brought in from Cameroon.
“This has created a challenge both in terms of security surveillance and service delivery, especially as the town has no telecommunications network to ensure ease of monitoring and control.”
Pulka is 16 kilometres from Gwoza town and 135 kilometres away from Maiduguri.
The attack came barely a day after Sunday’s attack where six soldiers lost their lives and others injured.
Heavy fighting equipment were reportedly carted away when a military convoy was ambushed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Sandiya village, around Konduga town on the Damboa/Konduga border, which is 76 kilometres away from Pulka town in Borno State.
Pulka was liberated from the Boko Haram insurgents by the military in early 2016 after it was occupied for close to two years.
