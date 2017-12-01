Messi better than you, Barca tell Ronaldo
- 9 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Lionel Messi remains “the best player in history” regardless of what Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo may say or do, claims Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives.
After landing the 2017 Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo boldly declared himself to be the greatest player of all-time. Those claims are backed up by five world player of the year prizes – a tally which places him alongside eternal rival Messi. Barcelona, though, refuse to believe that anybody compares to their Argentine talisman, with there no doubt in their mind as to who stands at the pinnacle of the global game.
“Respect to the Ballon d’Or and to Cristiano Ronaldo,” Vives, spokesman for Barca’s board of directors, said at a press conference.
“We have always considered him a great player and a great competitor.
“But here at the Camp Nou, we can see the best player in history every 15 days, which is Messi.”
Barca have already addressed the issue of Messi’s future this season, with the 30-year-old forward having finally committed to a new contract through to 2021.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court
- 4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season
- #EndSars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana
- Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)
- Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch
- Meet Pretty Lady Who's A Barber At A Saloon In Lagos
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Those pictures from Libya
- Father impregnates daughter
- MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance
- Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi
- NYSC Members Involved In Accident; 2 Dead, 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord
- Meet Beautiful Lady, Juliana, Who's A Mechanic In Lagos
- Tinubu Replies Okorocha: "APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP"
- Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University
- FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos)
- Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal
- Clattenburg: Gabriel Jesus could face ban for dive in Manchester derby
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- Lagos earmarks 67% of 2018 budget to capital expenditures
- Mohammed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year award
- Zidane: Madrid must focus in club world cup
- Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
- Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 In Lagos
- Obasanjo In Calabar For Commissioning of Skyrun Factory
- PHOTOS: Petrolex Mega Oil City In Ogun State
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- 14yrs Old Girl Assumes Office As Governor of Abia State
- AMCON discredits media stories on Grant Properties Limited
- Entertainment 2017: Month by month epilogue
- SEC pledges commitment to Industrial Harmony
- Chelsea set to face Barcelona after Champions League last 16 draw
- Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record
- Gareth Bale agrees terms over a possible Madrid exit
- Champions league stats between Chelsea and Barcelona that will annoy Lionel Messi
- Accord traditional rulers constitutional regards – Lagos lawmaker
- Okorocha Says 89 Percent of Nigerians Are Unhappy
- SOAR TO SUCCESS with Pastor Olu Famous
- Atiku warns Secondus, others