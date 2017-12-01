Okpalla defends NFF

By Jacob Ajom

Former Super Eagles assistant Former Super Eagles assistant  coach, Sylvanus Okpalla has played down the weight of the infringement caused by the fielding of ineligible Shehu Abdullahi in Nigeria’s final group match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

Speaking to Sports Vanguard on the award of three points and three goals to Algeria by FIFA, Okpalla said, “nobody is above mistake and a mistake can occur any time. Sometimes you can’t remember everything, especially the rules.

FIFA

He asked, “does the point deduction and goals awarded to Algeria affect our qualification?” When told that it did not matter, he said, “This NFF has tried.

The NFF led by Amaju Pinnick has been doing wonderfully well. We have not been having problems with players clashing with officials over money. Especially when they are travelling, nobody is complaining about allowances or whatever. Now that we have qualified, it should not be a problem.“About the deduction of points, I admit it is a mistake we must guide against next time, But it should not be a big problem. We must encourage them.”


