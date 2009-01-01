Nigerians urged to emulate Christ’s teachings

As Christmas draws nearer, Nigerians have been urged to embrace the teachings of Christ for personal transformation and that of the entire society in general.

District Overseer of the Apostolic Faith Church, Abesan, Ipaja, Lagos, Reverend Tifase James, gave the advice at the 2017 Christmas Concert, with the theme: “The Nativity.”

Tifase explained that the moment churches in Nigeria play their roles effectively, there is the assurance that others would change, adding that violent crimes and nefarious activities in the society would be reduced to the barest minimum.

According to him, “We want the nations to embrace the teachings of Christ, as this wil no doubt transform all spheres of our lives and make doing bad things be far from our society.

“When the heart is changed, the behaviour, attitude will change and with that there would be development. Definitely, our society would change for the better.”

He also said that this year’s edition of the Christmas annual concert, was taken out of the headquarters of the Church for the first time, purposely to decentralise the activities and move it closer to people so as to preach the real gospel to people at their doorsteps.

In his remark, the Assistant Music Director, Rev. Bode Odulaja, said “Christmas is purposely meant to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ regarded among Christians as the saviour of the world, hence the decision of the Church to gather families and loved ones for the musical concert to thank and appreciate God, even at the district level for the first time.”