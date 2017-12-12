Terrorists deserve death Penalty – Donald Trump

President of the United States, Donald Trump on Tuesday said individuals convicted of terrorism charges deserve death penalty.

This is in reaction to the explosion by Akayed Ullah which left four injured at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, in midtown Manhattan near Times Square.

Authorities said the explosion was a terrorism-related attack.

Trump in reaction said “Those convicted of engaging in acts of terror deserve the strongest penalty allowed by law, including the death penalty in appropriate cases.

“America should always stand firm against terrorism and extremism, ensuring that our great institutions can address all evil acts of terror.”

The suspect of Manhattan explosion has however blamed Israel-Palestinian conflict for the attack.


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

