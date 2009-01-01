2019 World Cup: German coach, Klinsmann tells Rohr player to add to Super Eagles

Former USA coach and Germany World Cup star, Jurgen Klinsmann, has told Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr, to look the way of Major League Soccer club, Portland Timbers striker, Fanendo Adi ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The coach of the USA national team, Klinsmann had courted Adi to swap nationality and play for the America.

He had then developed interest in Adi’s ability to play the box and wide attacking roles conveniently, but the Nigerian rebuffed the move.

Klinsmann, a former Germany captain, was said to have called Rohr to brief him of the abilities of the Nigerian striker.

He said Adi has the qualities that are rare in modern strikers and could be of immense importance to the Nigerian attacking style.

He was quoted to have told German news outlet, “This guy is a great guy with absolute ability to combine the box and wide striking roles effectively with a huge area strength.

“I was talking to him about switching over to USA but it seems he had much hopes and respect for his homeland, maybe if I had stayed back with the American national team he would have changed his decision but I really want to believe that Gernot will be excited with this young man.”

Klinsmann is on the verge of landing the Australia national team job after completing his interview with Australia FA on Monday.