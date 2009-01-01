Factories commissioned in two years of Buharinomics – Lauretta Onochie

The Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, has listed some factories that were commissioned in the two years of Buharinomics.

See the list below


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says President Robert Mugabe has resigned

BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says President Robert Mugabe has resigned

Ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead

Ex-Vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead

ECOWAS Court Orders FG To Pay N88billion To Victims Of Nigeria And Biafra Civil War

ECOWAS Court Orders FG To Pay N88billion To Victims Of Nigeria And Biafra Civil War

Latest Nigeria News