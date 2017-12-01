Nigeria’s Gold Medalist Sprinter, Chioma Ajunwa Becomes Asst. Commissioner Of Police (Photos)

Nigeria’s only individual Gold medalist till date, Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara, has been decorated as an Assistant Commissioner of Police, by the Police Service Commission. The event took place at the Police College in Ikeja.

The Promotion from a Chief Suprintendent of Police, was coming only after a week of Ajunwa-Okpara, launching a foundation to discover new stars that will take the Nigerian nation to new heights. The events which was held in Abuja was reportedly snubbed by top government officials but the strong lady of sports has remained dogged and said she will take sports to a height nobody can imagine.

A delighted Director General of Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara Foundation, Prince Henry Amike, himself a top notch athlete in his days, said the promotion of Chioma, was to showcase her professionalism, both in the police and the service of the nation. We say big congrats to her… 

