NAFDAC raids fake herbal stores in Rivers, arrests one

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Monday arrested one person after raiding some outlets in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where unregistered herbal drugs were being sold.

NAFDAC said on Tuesday that it confiscated more than 15 cartons of different unregistered herbal preparations as well as the vehicles used by the illegal operators to hawk the products.

The Rivers State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe, who spoke in Port Harcourt, said the agency also raided some unlicensed bakeries in the state and arrested the operators.

He said the vehicles of the bakers were impounded during the raid that took place on Tuesday morning.

She expressed dissatisfaction that herbal medicine producers in the Port Harcourt metropolis were storing and selling drugs without any NAFDAC registration number.

According to her, many of the illegal herbal product sellers in Rivers always claimed they have got the supply of the products from Onitsha.