Former Bayelsa Commissioner shot dead by unknown gunmen
- 15 hours 18 minutes ago
Former Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Ayekeme Masa, in Bayelsa state has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Yenagoa, the state capital.
He died at the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa where he was rushed to.
The late Masa, who served in the first tenure of Governor Seriake Dickson, was shot in the early hours of Sunday at his residence along Palm Avenue behind the popular Bolex lounge in Yenagoa.
Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, Asimin Butswat, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation into the murder had commenced.
He further disclosed further that “the killers were in Masa’s sitting room having argument with his wife when he arrived home.
“He walked into the argument between his wife and the unknown gunmen. His attempt to escape proved abortive as he was shot by the assailants.
“One of the security men in his house told police investigators that he heard gunshots and came out of his cubicle to meet the injured body of his boss outside the gate,” he said.
Masa’s killing is coming on the heels of the shooting of a journalist attached to the Government House by suspected armed robbers.
