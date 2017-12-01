`Beware of fake past JAMB question papers,’ JAMB warns candidates
- 15 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday warned prospective candidates for the 2018 UTME to be wary of fake past questions in CDs being circulated in the country.
The board made the call in a statement, signed by Mr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Media, made available to the newsmen in Abuja.
JAMB, while disassociating itself from the circulated papers, said that the items were “intended to dupe unsuspecting candidates’’.
“The fake past questions in CD Rom entitled; “JAMB PRO CBT practice software for UTME” was purported to have emanated from JAMB in other to give credence to the products.
“This is also made by the producers to perpetuate their nefarious activities.
“JAMB wishes to dissociate itself from the production and sale of the fake CDs and warned the public to be vigilant and avoid being defrauded.’’
The board said it had not authorised any individual or groups to do so on its behalf.
It added that preliminary investigation conducted showed that the past questions were fake and had no iota of semblance to the board’s question papers in context, content or form.
“As a responsible and responsive organisation, we will not be part of any ploy to defraud innocent candidates.
“We have put machineries in motion to our outlets and service providers not to be used as channels of exploitation or distribution of such fake items.’’
The board reiterated its commitment to continuously ensure that candidates applying for its examination were not misled, while calling on them to also avoid fake online sites.
It, however, urged intending candidates to study hard for the examinations and channel all enquires to any of the board’s offices nationwide for any redress, challenges or information.
NAN
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court
- 4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season
- #EndSars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana
- Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)
- Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch
- Meet Pretty Lady Who's A Barber At A Saloon In Lagos
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Those pictures from Libya
- Father impregnates daughter
- MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance
- Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi
- NYSC Members Involved In Accident; 2 Dead, 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord
- Meet Beautiful Lady, Juliana, Who's A Mechanic In Lagos
- Tinubu Replies Okorocha: "APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP"
- Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University
- FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos)
- Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal
- Clattenburg: Gabriel Jesus could face ban for dive in Manchester derby
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- Lagos earmarks 67% of 2018 budget to capital expenditures
- Mohammed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year award
- Zidane: Madrid must focus in club world cup
- Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
- Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 In Lagos
- Obasanjo In Calabar For Commissioning of Skyrun Factory
- PHOTOS: Petrolex Mega Oil City In Ogun State
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- 14yrs Old Girl Assumes Office As Governor of Abia State
- AMCON discredits media stories on Grant Properties Limited
- Entertainment 2017: Month by month epilogue
- SEC pledges commitment to Industrial Harmony
- Chelsea set to face Barcelona after Champions League last 16 draw
- Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record
- Gareth Bale agrees terms over a possible Madrid exit
- Champions league stats between Chelsea and Barcelona that will annoy Lionel Messi
- Accord traditional rulers constitutional regards – Lagos lawmaker
- Okorocha Says 89 Percent of Nigerians Are Unhappy
- SOAR TO SUCCESS with Pastor Olu Famous
- Atiku warns Secondus, others