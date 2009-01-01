10 Footballers who have actually killed People, Chelsea’s Marcus Alonso included (VIDEO)

Current Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso was arrested in 2011 for his involvement in a car crash in Spain’s capital Madrid. He was the driver of the car which collided with a wall and killing one of the fellow passengers in the car, a 19-year-old woman.

Alonso was driving at 122.8kmh in wet conditions in a 50kmh zone. What made the car crash even more tragic was the fact that the Spaniard had a blood alcohol level of .93mg per litre. (Almost 3 times the permissible alcohol level in Spain)

Originally facing 4 years in prison, Alonso had his sentence reduced to 21 months and it was later dropped completely as the full-back paid 500,000 euros in an out-of-court settlement to the victim’s family.

The high-flying full-back has been in fine form for Chelsea this season, but the Spaniard arguably deserved more punishment for driving drunk recklessly and causing the death of an innocent 19-year-old.

