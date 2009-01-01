Pogba reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid for Manchester United return

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has revealed that he turned down a move to Real Madrid last year.

Speaking to Beyong the Pitch podcast, Pogba said: “My heart told me to come back.”

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, but left for Juventus in 2012 after growing frustrated at a lack of opportunities under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pogba returned to United four years later for a then world-record fee. But he could have easily been playing in Spain for the La Liga champions.

Asked if Madrid had been his first choice, he said: “To be honest, I’m being honest with you, Real Madrid came to me and I was thinking to go there, and I was thinking to go to Manchester United too.

“But I always felt it in my heart — my heart told me to come back here. I don’t know why, I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I did it, and I don’t regret. I never regret my choice.”