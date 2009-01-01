Judicial officers suspend strike as govt. announces salary increase

Judicial officers in Uganda have suspended their strike against low pay after the government announced plans to increase salaries of public servants.

Solomon Muyita, Spokesperson of the judiciary in an interview on Tuesday said  judges and judicial officers under the umbrella of Uganda Judicial Officers Association voted to call off the strike.

Muyita said “our members have agreed to suspend the strike to wait and scrutinise the proposed new salary structure.”

The government had announced cabinet decision for salary enhancement for all categories of public servants in the country to ensure equity and fairness.

The Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa, said all health workers, scientists, judicial officers, lower level soldier cadres, police officers and prison officers would have their salaries enhanced.

Primary and secondary school teachers would also benefit from the first batch of the salary enhancement, starting from next financial year 2018/2019, the government added.

