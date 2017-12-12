Fulani Herdsmen Plant Bomb In Shaforon Village, Adamawa State

by · December 12, 2017


Bomb that is yet to explode has been discovered at Shaforon village,Adamawa state. Members of antibomb squad from Yola have stormed the venue to destroy the bomb suspected to be planted by Fulani herdsmen.

