Livescore: Latest Premier League results for Week 17, 2017/2018 EPL scores

There will be more action this midweek in the English Premier League.

On Tuesday, Chelsea will be seeking to bounce back from their Derby defeat at West Ham, when they travel to new boys Huddersfield Town.

A day after, Swansea City host leaders Manchester City, who have opened an 11-point gap at the top of the table. Manchester United welcome Bournemouth, while Arsenal travel to West Ham.

Liverpool are at home against West Brom and Brighton are away at Tottenham Hotspur.

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

TUESDAY

Burnley v Stoke City
Crystal Palace v Watford
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

WEDNESDAY

Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Leicester City
Swansea City v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United v Arsenal


