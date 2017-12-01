Best state universities in Nigeria
- 16 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Education in Nigeria is developing very rapidly. The government is paying more attention to the development of the education system and especially to state universities. Some universities are owned by the federal government (federal universities). But in this article, we will review the best state universities in Nigeria. These are the ones that are owned and controlled by the respective state government.
Best state university in Nigeria in 2017 – Top 5
Lagos State University
LASU is a multi-campus university which was founded in 1984 and it is under the auspices of the Lagos State Government. The main campus is located in Ojo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. This university has over than 35,000 students. There are such faculties as art, social sciences, business administration, science, education and so on.
READ ALSO: Africlearn rewards University of Nigeria (UNN) academic achiever Chinelo Okafor
Rivers State University of Science and Technology
One of the best state universities in Nigeria is RSUST – a large institution that was founded in 1972. There are about 30,000 students. The motto of the University is “Excellence and Creativity”. You can study there such disciplines as arts, business administration, law, engineering and technology, education.
Benue State University
It is also a good state university in Nigeria. It is located in Makurdi. It also offers students an array of courses and faculties.
Enugu State University of Science and Technology
The next one of our university ranking in Nigeria is ESUT. The institution aims to produce useful and productive members of the society.
Kwara State University
It was established under the administration of Dr. Bukola Saraki on 2009. is the 77th university to be registered by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC). It is one of the most recognized state institutions in Nigeria. Interestingly enough, it’s actually one of the most recent institutions as it was only established in 2009. It offers its students a well-developed infrastructure for education and aims to educate and inspire future leaders.
Those are the top best universities in Nigeria. They have large libraries and strive to offer their students the very best. State universities in Nigeria receive huge support from the government. They do their best to compete with not just their federal counterparts but also with international higher institutions.
Education in Nigeria has experienced several stages of progress: the first stage began with the complete transformation of the education system, in which traditional customs and some Western technologies were mixed. The next step was the introduction of English as a compulsory language and subject for study. At the moment, the country has succeeded in producing some real professionals and graduates, so the situation with education in Nigeria is very hopeful.
READ ALSO: Top 9 scholarships for Nigerian students to study medicine abroad
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court
- 4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season
- #EndSars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana
- Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)
- Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch
- Meet Pretty Lady Who's A Barber At A Saloon In Lagos
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Those pictures from Libya
- Father impregnates daughter
- MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance
- Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi
- NYSC Members Involved In Accident; 2 Dead, 1 With A Broken Spinal Cord
- Meet Beautiful Lady, Juliana, Who's A Mechanic In Lagos
- Tinubu Replies Okorocha: "APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP"
- Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University
- FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos)
- Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal
- Clattenburg: Gabriel Jesus could face ban for dive in Manchester derby
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- One dead, many others injured as cult groups clash in Ibadan
- Lagos earmarks 67% of 2018 budget to capital expenditures
- Mohammed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year award
- Zidane: Madrid must focus in club world cup
- Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
- Man Sells His Two Kids, Landlord’s Son For N310,000 In Lagos
- Obasanjo In Calabar For Commissioning of Skyrun Factory
- PHOTOS: Petrolex Mega Oil City In Ogun State
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- 14yrs Old Girl Assumes Office As Governor of Abia State
- AMCON discredits media stories on Grant Properties Limited
- Entertainment 2017: Month by month epilogue
- SEC pledges commitment to Industrial Harmony
- Chelsea set to face Barcelona after Champions League last 16 draw
- Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record
- Gareth Bale agrees terms over a possible Madrid exit
- Champions league stats between Chelsea and Barcelona that will annoy Lionel Messi
- Accord traditional rulers constitutional regards – Lagos lawmaker
- Okorocha Says 89 Percent of Nigerians Are Unhappy
- SOAR TO SUCCESS with Pastor Olu Famous
- Atiku warns Secondus, others