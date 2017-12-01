GTBank Naira MasterCard: useful information you should know
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has raised the daily and monthly limits their customers can spend on their Naira MasterCard. Below are the latest GTB Naira MasterCard daily limit 2017 for both local and international use.
During the Naira/Dollar crises which saw Naira to Dollar exchange rate rise to almost 500, all Nigerian banks reduced the Naira MasterCard monthly spending limit out of the country to just 100 dollars. This made life extremely difficult for a lot of Nigerians staying outside the country.
But now that the exchange rate has dropped to around 360 Naira to a dollar, almost all banks have raised their MasterCard daily and monthly limits. This is possible because of the current improvement in the Nigeria’s economy and the foreign exchange (forex) liquidity in the Nigerian banking system.
Based on this development, Guaranty Trust Bank released a statement informing their customers that they have increased the monthly spending limits on the bank’s Naira MasterCard. Also, there was an increase in the GTBank Naira MasterCard charges for international withdrawals from 420 Naira to 1,000 Naira. Check below for all the daily limits and charges for Naira MasterCard transactions carried out in Nigeria and abroad.
GTBank Naira MasterCard limits and GTBank Naira MasterCard charges
1. ATM daily withdrawal limits
- 150,000 Naira – daily limit for local ATM withdrawals.
- 1000 dollars – monthly limit or the equivalent of it in the currency of the country where you are using your card.
Transaction charges
- 100 Naira for every withdrawal from ATMs of other banks other than GTBank in Nigeria.
- 1000 Naira for every withdrawal from ATMs outside of Nigeria.
2. Point of Sales (POS) spending limits
- 3,000,000 Naira for local POS transactions.
- 1,000 US Dollars monthly limit or the equivalent of it in the currency of the country where you are using your card.
- Transaction charge is free.
3. Online transactions
- Monthly limit is 1,000 US Dollar or the equivalent of it in the currency of the country where you are using your card.
- Transaction charges are free.
GTBank cards current exchange rate
- Naira to US Dollars rate – 367 Naira to 1 US Dollars
- Naira to Pounds rate – 487 Naira to 1 GBP
- Naira to Euro rate – 436 Naira to 1 Euro
- Naira to Canadian Dollar rate – 300 Naira to 1 Canadian Dollar
- Naira to Russian Rub – 6.6 Naira to 1 Rub
We hope this information has been helpful to you. For more information on your GTBank Naira MasterCard daily limit, you can contact their customer service centre. Call GTConnect on any of these numbers: +234 80 3900 3900, +234 1 4480000 or +23480 2900 2900.
