Those pictures from Libya

By Webby For OnlineNigeria

By Hope Eghagha In the last three odd weeks some pictures carrying horrible images of victims of the Desperate Journeys to Europe trapped in the hell of Libya have been in circulation. No African anywhere in the world, indeed, no sane human being can bear the sight of the tragedy which the pictures conveyed. I […]

The post Those pictures from Libya appeared first on OnlineNigeria.


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

Maina Has People Shielding Him From Prosecution - EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu

Maina Has People Shielding Him From Prosecution - EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu

'Buhari Aware of Maina’s Reinstatement, I Warned Him, He Didn't Listen' — HoS Reveals in Leaked Memo

'Buhari Aware of Maina’s Reinstatement, I Warned Him, He Didn't Listen' — HoS Reveals in Leaked Memo

Sagay Calls On Ex-pension Boss, Maina to Publish Names of ‘Real Thieves’

Sagay Calls On Ex-pension Boss, Maina to Publish Names of ‘Real Thieves’

Latest Nigeria News