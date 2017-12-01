These Nigerian hit songs will make you dance

Everyone loves fun and parties, and Nigerian people are not an exception – most young Nigerians are known to enjoy the party lifestyle. Of course, there is no fun party without fresh hit songs. In this article, you will find out which Nigerian party hits have left the longest-lasting impression in people’s hearts. Here are top Nigerian party songs that have topped the charts in 2017.

Trending music in Nigeria: hit parade of 2017 top songs

So, what are the most beloved hits of 2017 that have been acknowledged by music charts, music professionals, and the Nigerian people? Which songs have stolen people’s hearts forever and surely will not go out of date in a couple of years? Let us have a look at some of the most popular songs of 2017 that would be perfect for a chilling party with friends or for jamming to when you’re home alone

10. Simi “Smile For Me”

The popular singer and songwriter Simi dropped a little present for her fans in 2017, as she released her new album titled Simisola. All the songs on her new album have received a warm acceptance from fans and critics; however, the song “Smile For Me” has become a real sensation, especially for those who like soft summer melodies that can make everyone a little happier. This song has some relaxing tunes and would be perfect for a slow dance at a party, or for the interlude between dancehall hits.

Rising star Simi

9. Lil Kesh “No Fake Love”

One of the most popular Nigerian rappers, Lil Kesh has been in the shadows for a while, but this year, he released the hit song titled “No Fake Love”. The song quickly topped the charts, and it became obvious that Lil Kesh is still one of the best rap/hip-hop singers in Nigeria.

Lil Kesh

8. Niniola “Maradona”

After the young afro-house performer Niniola released her single “Maradona”, it has achieved real fame almost instantly, and the successful singer dropped a video soon after. Niniola’s music is not like everyone else’s – it can make you relax and at the same time, make you dance. She is proud to be the most successful house singer in the country and is currently working on her debut album to please her devoted fans with even more great songs.

Niniola

7. Tekno “Yawa”

The successful musician Tekno Miles, referred to as the Golden Boy of Africa by many people continues to make waves. This young man is always determined to give his fans fresh music. After the successful chart performance of his songs “Pana”, “Diana” and “Rara”, his newest single “Yawa” has become a sensation among Nigeria’s youths.

Tekno, Africa’s sweetheart

6. Vector “Adurah”

Vector tha Viper, one of the most promising Nigerian hip-hop performers and has been active in 2017 too. In March, his album “Lafiaji” was released. This album gained positive reviews from fans. They especially liked the song “Adurah”, which is the cheerful composition that starts with Vector playing the guitar and follows with a quick and catchy melody.

Vector tha Viper

5. Ycee feat. Reekado Banks “Link Up”

The igniting party song by two talented rap/hip-hop artists Ycee and Reekado Banks has instantly become a leader of hit parades. Even the music video shows that this song is one of the best party hits. It has achieved an incredible popularity in Nigeria and is now a must-play song at every party.

The hitmaker Ycee

4. Mayorkun “Sade”

This year, the Nigerian hip hop music became a little brighter as the talented musician, Mayorkun dropped his newest single “Sade”. This song is surely the best if you want to rock your hips to African tunes at a party. Fans had nothing but praises for the new work of Mayorkun, and his fans took a liking to his brand new music, too. Currently, this song is on the list of Nigeria’s top charts of 2017.

Mayorkun

3. Mr Eazi “Leg Over”

The successful Nigerian singer Mr Eazi releaseda mix tape in 2017, and he decided to heat up the interest by introducing his brand new single “Leg Over”, with a remix featuring Major Lazer which followed. This song will improve your mood significantly. Many Nigerians enjoy the upbeats tuned.

Mr Eazi

2. Wizkid feat. Drake “Come Closer”

Of course, one of the most famous singers in modern Nigeria and the face of the country’s pop music had to be on this chart thanks to his always high-quality tunes. This was not the first time he collaborated with one of the most successful hip-hop singers in the world, Drake. This song’s official video on YouTube got one million views in the first twenty-four hours, and right now, in December 2017, it is almost at fifty million views.

Two rap stars: Drake and Wizkid

This song is probably the biggest hit of 2017 in Nigeria – the talented and successful Davido amazed his faithful fans again with his new release. In this song, you will hear the true spirit of Africa and beautiful hip-hop tunes that Nigerian music is famous for. Davido never stops doing what he loves, so there is always a one hundred percent chance we will hear new amazing music from him in the future. By the way, the song was produced by Tekno, and it has become a radio hit in Nigeria – all the country’s radio stations have played it hundreds of times in 2017.

Davido’s live performance

This was the list of top Nigerian party songs 2017, and we are hoping you found your new favorite party hit here. As you can see, Nigeria is extremely famous for its hip-hop music development. Perhaps you have other beloved songs that did not make the list? You should definitely share them below in the comments to help people choose the best playlist for their bustling parties!

