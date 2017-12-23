Nigerian Navy gives new information on direct short service interview

– The Nigerian Navy released information for successful candidates of its short term commission

– The interview will hold in Lagos Between December 15 and 23

– It listed items that candidates are expected to come along with

The Nigerian Navy has released information to successful applicants for the Direct Short Service Commission with interview scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 12 and signed by Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, it was revealed that the interview is scheduled to hold from December 15 to 23.

READ ALSO: APGA to present presidential candidate for 2019

He also gave a list of items successful applicants are expected to bring along.

Read statement below:

1. The Nigerian Navy wishes to notify applicants who sat for the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25 Aptitude Test that the interview for successful candidates is scheduled to hold from 15 to 23 December 2017 at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State. Applicants are enjoined to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates.

2. Candidates are to note that the interview process includes screening of credentials, medical, physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations. They are therefore mandated to appear with the original and photocopies of their credentials along with writing materials and other essentials personal items for the week-long interview.

However, successful candidates whose names appeared on the list have been instructed to come along with the following items:

A. Screening of academic certificates and credentials, medical and physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations.

B. Original and photocopies of academic certificates and credentials including:

(i) National Identity Card (acknowledgement slip admissible).

(ii) First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School Certificates (WAEC, NECO etc), with scratch cards for verification results (original copy of West African Examination Council Certificate is compulsory).

(iii) Certificates from tertiary institutions.

(iv) Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates.

(v) NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

(vi) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age.

(vii) Certificate of Local Government of origin.

(viii) Two (2) recent coloured passport-sized photographs.

C. Writing materials.

D. Three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts.

E A pair of white canvas shoes/trainers.

F. Two bed sheets and pillow cases.

G. A set of cutlery.

H. Toiletries.

Meanwhile, the newly-established Army War College, Nigeria, on Friday graduated its 33 pioneer officers.

They comprise 30 officers from army of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel; one from Navy; a Commander; one from Air Force (Wing Commander) and a Police officer, ACP.

The pioneer participants also known as “Course 1’’ of the college, 2017, had under gone a 26-week training in military “operational arts, campaign and strategic skills,’’ leading to the award of the “Fellow War College.’’

Nigerian Air Force winged 10 flying officers on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng