John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson gush about each other (video)

Ghana’s celebrity friendships are some of the most beautiful ones around, even if they do have their ups and downs, like Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger’s recently rekindled friendship, or the adorable bromance between actors Majid Michel and John Dumelo.

One of the cutest best friend pairs in the our showbiz industry is John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson.

The two acting giants in Ghallywood, have been good friends since their emergence in the film scene in the early 2000s.

YVONNE nELSON and John Dumelo are best friend goals

Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo have a beautiful friendship

READ ALSO: Nigerian media entrepreneur Mo Abudu praises her loyal driver of almost 20 years

John and Yvonne were earlier rumored to even be in a romantic relationship, but of course this has been shut down with the recent birth of Yvonne’s child with boyfriend Jamie Roberts.

On Instagram earlier this week, John Dumelo posted this casual photo of himself and Yvonne, in an adorable embrace.

He has no words for the caption but their smiles spoke loudly enough.

Yvonne Nelson, a few weeks ago, gave birth to her first child in Accra, with the father Jamie by her side.

YVONNE nELSON and John Dumelo are best friend goals

Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Roberts

She has not released any photo of her baby yet, but her social media feed is swirling with loved up photos and videos of herself and Jamie.

On the other hand, John Dumelo is currently named among Ghana’s most eligible celebrity bachelors.

Watch a video Yvonne shared below;

Source: Naija.ng


Latest Nigeria News