Nigerian troops exonerated of complicity in abuse of displaced person in north east – Report
- 16 hours 9 minutes ago
– Troops of the Nigerian army have been exonerated from allegations of abuses in various internally displaced persons camps in the north east
– The Global Amnesty Watch said the ugly incidents came to light in the form of rumours and idle talks
– The group said efforts were made by GAW to ensure that perpetrators do not get alerted and have enough time to intimidate witnesses or victims
A group has exonerated troops of the Nigerian army of any form of complicity in abuse of the internally displaced persons in the north east.
The group, Global Amnesty Watch, at the public presentation of its report on abuse, harassment and exploitation being carried out in various IDPs camp across the country said the ugly incidents came to light in the form of rumours and idle talks.
The group said such media reports prompted the GAW to initiate further scrutiny of the claims being made.
Speaking during the presentation, the country representative for Africa affairs of GAW, Helen Adesola, said such cautionary step was necessary to ensure that traumatized victims do not wrongly accuse anyone.
She said this efforts were made to ensure that perpetrators do not get alerted and have enough time to intimidate witnesses or victims.
READ ALSO: Breaking: Appeal Court orders Saraki to face trial on 3 charges
“The allegations however found their way into the media before GAW could conclude its investigation.
The group said efforts were being made to ensure perpetrators do not get alerted or have enough time to intimidate witnesses or victims. Photo credit: Ifeoma Ume
“Even after losing the cover of unanimity under which it had wanted to conclude the review of the various incidents in the IDPs Camps, GAW went ahead with the exercise.
“It must however be admitted that it became an uphill task given the resulting sensationalism in the mainstream and social media, which muddled the facts with a handful of fictitious accounts,” Adesola said.
GAW also proposed that necessary changes should be made in the running of the camps in addition to improving on the security at the various locations.
READ ALSO: Video of police officer assaulting Nollywood actress in Lagos goes viral
Adesola said: “The patriotic actors in the fight against terror and the troops have been most embarrassed by the allegations that they were engaged in rapiing the Nigerians they are meant to be protecting especially with the kind of damaging piece by New York Times.
“This notwithstanding, authorities need to order a fresh investigation that will do away with the bias that had been created by the way the allegations of abuse were published with certain groups unilaterally indicting soldiers even before a proper probe has taken place,” she said.
READ ALSO: Nigerian army reacts to report that 6 soldiers were killed in Borno IDP camp
She added that the mental, physical and emotional well-being of the survivors and indeed all IDPs in camps must be given higher priority to ensure that there is no repeat of what has been reported.
She called for the apprehension and punishment of the real culprits as a first step towards realizing this since our research has cleared the military and its personnel.
GAW also called for an overhaul of the curfew system in IDPs camps to ensure that impersonators do not have the benefit of sneaking out of their own quarters to commit havoc while pretending to be soldiers or security operatives.
“Social workers, therapists and counselors should be engaged to work with willing abuse survivors after which their testimonies should be revisited when they must have gotten a handle on their trauma so that the criminals behind their ordeal can be apprehended.
“Non-state actors should be advised to desist from making bogus claims that are capable of eroding the gains made by the Nigerian military,” she concluded.
NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian army says report that six soldiers were killed recently is both false and mischievous.
The army said two bombers actually entered Pulka but that while one was killed, the other detonated the IED killing two people and injuring two others.
It also said the military sympathises with the families of the deceased who died in the attack.
Nigerian Air Force operations against Boko Haram – on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
