Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court





Abayomi Oyedeji, a 31-year-old man, was arraigned at Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday for allegedly detaining and defiling two sisters.

The little girls, whose ages were given as two and four years old were defiled at No. 61, Oduselu Street, Itire, Lagos, about 3a.m. on 13th and 14th November, 2017.

Abayomi, who resides at the above address, was arraigned on a four-count charge of unlawfully detaining and defiling the children.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused who is resident in the same address with the parents of the girls, committed the act when their mother hospitalised.

She further explained that the girls’ mother was sick and there was rushed to the hospital for medical attention hence the girls were alone in the house.

“The accused, a neighbour to the complainant, then unlawfully detained both of them with intent to have sexual intercourse with them. She said the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the girls by defiling the four-year-old girl on November 13, but was caught when he tried to defile the younger one the following day. ‎

National Daily gathered that the offence contravened Sections 137 and 144 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 even though the accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges.‎ ‎

The Senior Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Ipaye Nwachukwu, however, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum adding that one of the sureties must be a civil servant who is not less than salary grade level 14, while the other must be resident in his own building.

The case has been adjourned to January 25, 2018, pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions.

