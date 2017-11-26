Kidnapper AKA 'Mopol' Arrested With His Gang Members (Photo)





Sequel to the kidnap of one Chief Felix Ogbonna 'm' 80yrs on 26/11/17 and his Subsequent release after Ransom was Paid; With technical support from TIU, Operatives of IGP Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed By IGP Ibrahim Idris swung into action and Eventually Arrested of 5 gang members of the New kidnap syndicate.

The kidnappers confessed to have started their Kidnapping operations this November 2017 and have been involved in three (3) kidnappings in Aba, Abia state collecting ransoms of 250k, 1million and 5.5million naira equivalent in dollars respectively.

Suspects confessed to Random Kidnapping based on the nature of the vehicle being driven by their targets. Suspects names and Confessed roles played Are as Follows:

1) Samuel Chikaodi James AKA Chiboy 'm' 29, the second in command, he is also the driver of the operational vehicle used in kidnaps, the negotiator of ransoms and does the pick ups. Received 3 million.

2) Justice Iriah AKA Mopol 'm' 23 of Edo state. While armed, He snatches & secures the hostages in the vehicle upto the kidnap den. Received 300k

3) Ikechukwu Igwebuike AKA Anambra 'm' 22. While armed, He snatches & secures the hostages in the vehicle upto the kidnap den. Received 300k

4) Chikachi Ubani 'm' 30, he was in charge of the stronghold/Detention Camp where hostages were kept. 5) Chineye Mark 'm' 45, a panel beater, hides their operation vehicle in his workshop. Received 150k.

Exhibits recovered include AK47 Rifle, Magazine / Ammunitions, the operational vehicle - one Lexus 300 jeep, and a Toyota Sienna Bus.

Effort is ongoing to arrest the 2 gang members at large and recover more arms.

