Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others At Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch


The multi-million dollar Petrolex mega oil city launch took place yesterday. Present are several dignitaries including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Minister Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, among others...




view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal

Appeal court upturns Saraki’s acquittal by Conduct Tribunal

Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway

Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway

Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court

Man defiles two sisters, dragged to court


100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171