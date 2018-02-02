Father impregnates daughter





A man identified as Kenneth Abuya, was on Tuesday arraigned and granted bail by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

Abuya, who resides at Idimu Road, Egbeda, Lagos, was charged for defilement. ‎‎

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Simeon Imhonwa, said that the accused regularly had a sexual intercourse with the minor at his residence.

“The accused forcefully had carnal knowledge of his child on November 29 at his residence and threatened to kill her if she would tell anyone about the crime,” Imhonwa said.

“The accused had been defiling the girl before he was apprehended. The victim’s mother reported the case to the police after their daughter narrated her ordeal,” he said. ‎

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi granted the accused bail with N500,000 and was met to produce two sureties in like sum.

National Daily gathered that the. offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, according to the prosecutor. ‎The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Osunsanmi, the magistrate, also ordered that the sureties must be property owners in Lagos State and should have evidence of tax payment to the state government.

She further explained that she needed advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions. The magistrate adjourned the case until February 2, 2018 for mention.

