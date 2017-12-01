MFM Pastor, children kill husband in mysterious circumstance





Ruth and her siblings during laying in state at Aragba, Ughelli

bribe doctor to issue fake death certificate

The desire of everyman is to live a decent life. After that, dies and properly buried by his children, surrounded by family members in his ancestral home.

Often times, such burial is devoid of any controversy.

But when a man suddenly drops dead in questionable circumstances, with some of the family members extricated from knowing the cause of his death while the remains are buried in shallow, unmarked grave in a place far removed from his own house, where do the slogan associated with the death lies: “Rest in Peace?

For retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Evangelist Joseph Osadime Idehen, the inscrutability of his death lies in the façade of history. The victim was said to be hale and hearty until the 4th July 2016 when he suddenly died in presence of his estranged wife, the daughter identified as Ruth and an unidentified man referred to as a pastor.

Soon after the death of the retired police officer, the nephew to the deceased, Mr Osazuwa Osazemwinde, told National Daily that even as the cause of death was unknown as no autopsy was conducted, the daughter, Ruth allegedly colluded with the young brothers to procure death certificate signed by Dr Daniel Kusimo of the State Hospital, Ota, Ogun state.

National Daily gathered that on the fateful day Idehen died, the only daughter (Ruth) from the estranged wife, (a pastor with Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), Ikorodu branch, Mrs Taiwo, was said to have refused to tell the story to anybody how their father died. Rather, she colluded with the mother, who had separated from their father over 30 years ago, the three younger brothers to fast track the burial outside his ancestral home.

Speaking to National Daily in Lagos, Mr Scott Idehen, the eldest son from the first wife said, “My half-brothers procured fake death certificate from the State Hospital, Ota, Ogun state with the help of one Dr. Daniel Kusimo after they have colluded to kill him and buried my father in a strange land at Aragba Orogun in Ughelli North of Delta state; a place far removed from my father’s ancestral home which is Upper Sakponba Benin City, Edo state.”

Samuel, Michael and Emmanuel during the burial at Ughelli, Delta State

Asked why he concluded his father was killed, retorted: “It is because of his properties. My father has a building with 16 flats in Lagos, another two storey building with several plots of land in Lagos and in Benin City. Immediately, they killed him, they collected every single document and kept it from me, the first son. Their mother had done everything she could to kill me so that her son will be the eldest son.”

Facts from State Hospital, Ota

When National Daily visited the office of the Chief Medical Director, Ogun State General Hospital, Ota, Dr Kayode Olukoju to ascertain the veracity of the death certificate allegedly procured and signed by one of his doctors, Dr Kusimo, which enabled Mrs Taiwo, Ruth and the three brothers to secretly bury the retired police officer and siphoned money from his two bank accounts with the First and Zenith banks respectively, the CMB said he was busy in the theatre.

In a petition by the family’s lawyer, Barr Roland Aibangbee of Milestone Partners, Corporate and Property Consultants, dated 31st August, 2016 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state entitled: “Passionate request to conduct investigation on the cause of death of SP Joseph Idehen (Retd)” alleged that Ruth and the mother, Mrs Taiwo hid the death from the family members hours after his death at his resident at No 5, Odetola Street, off Merit Road, Alagbado, Lagos. Similarly, in another petition to the Commissioner of Police, dated 16th August, 2017 titled: “Complaint against the undue delay and disturbing development surrounding the carrying out of investigation and conducting autopsy to ascertain the cause of death of late SP Joseph Idehen (Retd)” appealed to the police authorities to “unravel the truth concerning the death of the deceased and ploy being orchestrated to render our clients’.

Confrontation with Dr Daniel Kusimo

Since the Chief Medical Director couldn’t be reached, it was expedient National Daily spoke with the doctor in the eye of the storm – the originator of the certificate.

Dr Kusimo, told National Daily in Ota that “I was on duty when they brought the man – the late Idehen – after he was earlier taken to a private hospital but when the condition worsened, he was referred to our general hospital and was brought dead.”

He explained that the late Idehen has been their patient having registered in January 2016 and was once admitted few months prior to his death on 4th July, 2016.

When asked what the late police officer was suffering from, he disclosed that he was being treated for hypertension.

“The man has been coming here for the treatment of hypertension earlier in the year. He was admitted once and he is somebody we know very well.

“Most of the statements people are making are not 100% true. We didn’t do any autopsy as the man was our patient and we have been treating him for hypertension and was already developing congestive cardiac failure.

“It was based on that that we wrote the death certificate which we usually do. It is not everybody that died we conduct an autopsy for. We only do autopsy where there is litigation.”

Felt embarrassed by flurry of questions, Dr Kusimo went gaga accusing the reporter of taken side with the complainant: “the case is at Alagbon Close and the police should perform their duty and conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death which is now generating controversy.

“I don’t think the man was killed and I don’t see any reason why they would want to kill their father at that age. When you have a polygamous home, a lot of things happen – They are fighting over properties.

All these things will be settled in court. I don’t think that man was killed.

However, a police source told National Daily authoritatively that the late Idehen was never a patient at the State Hospital, Ota as being insinuated by Dr Kusimo and was also not admitted for hypertension related ailment according their investigation.

“Dr Kusimo wrote a statement at the police station which stated categorically that the man was never a patient. Maybe he has forgotten what he told the police. If he has the patient case file, let him present it,” the source further revealed.

With his level of his outburst, the following verbal exchange ensued between Dr Kusimo and the reporter:

When was the late Idehen admitted in your hospital?

He was admitted for few days in January 2016 before he died in July. But he has been coming to the hospital after that.

How many years was he your patient?

Just for that year, January till he died in July 2016. He was on admission once. Let’s leave the case for the police to investigate. I’m the one that wrote the death certificate.

Did the late Idehen has a case file in the hospital?

We have been looking for the file and we would try and get it. We are looking for the file just as the police too have been asking for the patient’s case file.

MICHAEL IDEHEN

Do you have it or you don’t have it?

Presently, it is not something we can give to you.

I don’t really want to extract anything from it but just to see the cover page where his name, file number and the Doctor treating him is indicated and the date it was opened?

It is not something we would be able to present to you because you are neither a police officer nor a lawyer. The case is with the police and they know what to do.

While the man was coming here as an outpatient, you were the one handling his case?

Yes

For how many months?

The visit was not for a very long time. It was just for that same year, from January till he died in July, 2016. He was 65 years old. At that age, people are already having one health problem or the other. You can see somebody in the morning and nothing is wrong with him, he can suddenly collapse and died.

In the medical line, if somebody is brought to the hospital dead and there is the need to issue death certificate. Is it within medical ethics to ask for the first son of the man to issue such sensitive document?

No, as far as he is the son of the man, you can issue certificate to anybody. So long he is the biological child.

Okay, but the certificate you issued enabled other children from the estranged wife to bury the man outside his ancestral home without the knowledge of the first son and other members of the family?

Burying the man does not concern me.

When someone request for death certificate, is it applied for officially through a letter to the hospital management?

It was not an issue as at the time they collected the certificate. Up till now, you don’t have to apply officially to collect the death certificate

He died before he was brought here?

Yes. The history was that he was in a private hospital where he became unconscious and they told them to refer the patient here. So, along the way, he died.

As a medical doctor who was managing his health condition, does it occur to you that the patient might not have succumbed to death as a result of that ailment you claimed to be treating perhaps another new sickness?

You are already doing the work of a prosecutor or a lawyer. You are biased.

No, I am a journalist and have to ask those vital questions to establish the truth and enable me tell the story as it is?

That is the job of the police…let the police do their work; let the Forensic department do their work and conduct an autopsy. All we are saying are possibilities not a fact. Let the police do their work – take the case to court and do an autopsy. I hope the corpse is still intact?

The body has been buried and the policemen that went to exhume the corpse in Delta state were attacked by thugs hired by the estranged wife and children?

Scott and the late father Idehen

Were they not armed? You are taking side with the complainant. There is no way they could have overpowered the policemen. What do they have? Were they carrying gun?

They were armed thugs?

Were you there? Is that what the police told you? One of the children told me that if they police had wanted to use force, they would have done that successfully. People take side on an issue, and you are already taking side. You have assumed the role of a prosecutor, a lawyer and everything with your questioning. Just let the police do their work.

Deceased bank account siphoned

Immediately after the death, the children of the estranged wife, Ruth, Emmanuel, Samuel and Michael were said to have connived and confiscated all the late Idehen’s documents to his properties consisting of about 16 flats, a duplex, another storey building and some plots of land.

National Daily was reliably informed by Mr Scott, who is resident in Accra, Ghana, that one of his half-brothers, identified as Michael withdrew N286, 000 with ATM from his father’s First Bank account while Samuel and Emmanuel withdrew about N2.5m from his Zenith Bank account.

Ruth spoke

When confronted on phone, Ruth Idehen who was said to have orchestrated everything; denied either killing her father or siphoning money from his account but added that the case was at the High Court at Ikoyi.

She further denied Mr Scott Idehen as her blood brother claiming that his father of Scott was one Mr Ogbomo and not Idehen. “Mr Scott Ogbomo is not my brother. He is not Idehen’s son but only interested in his properties. I never knew and didn’t know him before the death of my father.”

However, Dr Kusimo’s confession to National Daily that the late Idehen had died before being brought to the hospital was contradicted by Ruth Idehen’s statement. “My father didn’t die at home. He died at the premises of State Hospital, Ota, Ogun state.

Also, the estranged wife, Pastor Taiwo Idehen expressed anger claiming she will not say anything as far as burying the deceased husband in a strange place was concerned.

“The case is in the Court at Igbosere. I will send you my lawyer’s number. We summoned Mr Scott and other children and they failed to come to the court. My husband was from Delta state, he has a land there and we buried him in his land. Do you bury someone in a strange land and the people there will accept it? She queried.

“Scott Ogbomo is using the police to torment me and my children. I may have separated from my husband about 30 years ago, but I am the legal wife. I don’t know Scott,” Pastor Taiwo reiterated.

But when asked her church domination, she declined comment requesting, “Ask Scott to tell you. I have told you that I am a Pastor.” However, National Daily gathered that the estrange wife, children and the doctor that doctored the fake death certificate will soon be charged to court on completion of investigation.

