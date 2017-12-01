Police arrest man with 134 raps of Indian Hemp in Oshodi





By OKOSUN DENNIS

A 27-year-old Indian hemp seller identified as Tayo Ayoade, and a member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oshodi, has been arrested by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on routine patrol of Oshodi on Monday.

National Daily learnt that the worth of the hemp carefully concealed in drug bags was N7, 000.

The suspect, it was further gathered collects money from bus drivers on behalf of the Road Union. He confessed that he sold the drug to his colleagues in Oshodi and Mushin.

Ayoade, who has been in the business for more than three years, reiterated that apart from miscreants who patronized him, corporate individuals and well to do people come around to buy hemp from him too.

ALSO SEE: Messi equals Gerd Muller goal record

A police source disclosed that the decision to raid Oshodi was based on the directive of Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal with a view to reducing criminal activities in the area.

The 134 raps of Indian hemp were neatly packaged in drug sachet in different quantities with its wrapping papers.

Ayoade further disclosed that business of selling the hard drugs starts as early as 5:00 a.m. every day before he was arrested by the police.

Leave a comment