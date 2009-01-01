VIDEO: Slimmz – Rock My World Ft. Jupitar

Big Thingz Entertainment presents rising Afrobeats artist Slimmz , who drops a new single titled “Rock My World”. It features Jupitar and is produced by C- Tea. This Afrobeats banger is laced with Ragga/Dancehall and AfroPop Sounds inspired by Ghanaian sounds.

 Having been in and around the music industry in Nigeria for a couple of years, 2017 marks a new start for Slimmz as he embarks on a new journey to take his dream in music as a career to new heights. He starts out strong by releasing his first single in October 2017 with top Ghanaian artist Jupitar. The result of an amazing session was a massive joint infusing Ragga/Dancehall and AfroPop called “Rock My World” produced by popularly known Ghanaian producer C-Tea Beat. It’s up and onward from here as he intends to take the African music industry by storm with a whole new vibe.

The video was shot and directed by Sesan. Watch, Share and Enjoy

