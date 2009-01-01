VIDEO: Skales – Agolo

VIDEO: Skales – Agolo Skales – Agolo

Skales has released the official music video for “Agolo”.

The Never Say Never Guy as he is now referred to, dropped the smash hit song “Agolo” a couple of days ago and it became an instant hit.

The Chopstix produced street anthem was something we knew he was capable of dropping, but did not see it coming.

His rise to fame has been remarkable and just recently he revealed that it was YBNL boss Olamide, that paid for the official music video of his breakthrough song “Shake Body” as he left Empire Mates Entertainment broke.

Well since being signed under Baseline Music, he is able to pay for his videos now and solicited the services of the talented Lucas Reid who shot and directed this video.

Watch below, enjoy and do not hesitate to let us know what your thoughts on this video are in the comment section.

VIDEO: Skales – Agolo
