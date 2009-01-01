VIDEO PREMIERE: Kiss Daniel – Yeba (Dir. By Clarence Peters)

  • 5 hours 1 minute ago
  • 25
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
VIDEO PREMIERE: Kiss Daniel – Yeba (Dir. By Clarence Peters) Kiss Daniel – Yeba (Dir. By Clarence Peters)
Kiss Daniel’s latest single “Yeba” has become a tune of choice on most playlists over the past few weeks, and he follows up the release of the highlife tune with a video that embodies the spirit of the song.

Leveraging Clarence Peters’ distinctive ability to create brilliant imagery from songs, together they create a video that relives memories of the Lagos party scene and its fashion since the 70s. Afro hairstyles and bell bottom trousers give way to bright adire prints, coral beads and bottles of palm-wine which then move on to the more recent hip-hop inspired style of the 2000s.

Kiss Daniel and his retinue of dancers create a beautiful depiction of YEBA under the directorial leadership of Clarence Peters, and the video is bound to give the song a new lease of life as fans enjoy the exhilarating fun that the song inspires.

view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO PREMIERE: Kiss Daniel – Yeba (Dir. By Clarence Peters)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Vector – Gee Boys Ft. CDQ (Official Video)

Vector – Gee Boys Ft. CDQ (Official Video)

Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj (Official Video)

Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj (Official Video)

Skales - Gbefun One Time Ft Burna Boy (Official Video)

Skales - Gbefun One Time Ft Burna Boy (Official Video)

Latest Nigeria News