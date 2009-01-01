Reekado Banks: Easy (Jeje) [Video]

Reekado Banks has finally released the official visuals for his monster hit “Easy [Jeje]”.

The Golden boy of Mavin Records dropped this single a few months ago and it was an instant hit with the song becoming an ever present feature at party playlists.

This was a follow up to his hit single “Move” which featured Tanzanian recording artist, songwriter, youth activist, TV and radio host Vanessa Hau Mdee.

Fans have been craving for the video of this song since it dropped and will be delighted to finally get

their wishes.

The video wa shot and directed by multiple award winning music video director Patrick Elis.

Watch this clear crisp video below, enjoy and do not hesitate to let us know what your thoughts on it are in the comment section.

