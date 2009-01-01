Jay Sean: What You Want feat. Davido [Video]

Jay Sean has released the official music video of his latest single “What You Want”

The song which was released less than 2 weeks ago featured Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido and has been receiving rave reviews and enjoying massive airplay.

The talented British born R&B singer cum songwriter of Indian descent is currently signed to Sony Music, a label that Davido is also rumoured to have a deal with, which may have led to the collaboration.

In recent times, Nigerian artistes have been flexing their muscles over who is the most influential outside the country and Davido has just scored extra points.

With Drake missing from Wizkid’s come closer official video, Davido is leading as he featured on this clean video.

Watch below, enjoy and share your thoughts on it with us in the comment section.

